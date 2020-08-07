Maternity leave, yoga and 'adult time': A day in the life of Jennifer Hawkins.

Jennifer Hawkins looks back at even the most challenging moments of her daughter Frankie Violet's first nine months with a smile.

The sleep deprivation, the new routines, yes, even the ill-timed vomit.

Aussie supermodel and TV presenter Hawkins, 36, has been on maternity leave since Frankie's birth in October meaning she, like most of us, has been living a very different daily routine in 2020. And she wouldn't have it any other way.

Hawkins' day begins at Frankie's discretion but always bright and early with a wake up anytime between 5am and 7am.

After a feed, the family enjoy a slow start to the morning.

"I love to have a little snuggle in bed after that, and I tend to get up around 7-7.30. It's just nice to be in bed and baby babbling to her, and if Jake's around before work he might be there as well so it's a little family moment I really enjoy," Hawkins told Mamamia, speaking as a global ambassador for Australian organic baby food brand Bubs.

Hawkins began introducing Frankie to solids at six months old with Bubs products, so when the ambassadorship opportunity came up it was a natural fit. After breastfeeding, Hawkins will feed Frankie a Bubs puree pouch and make herself a smoothie.

With mid-morning comes nap time for Frankie, meaning Hawkins has some time to herself.

"That's my me-time," she said. "At the moment I've been making sure I do my yoga at that time, and if I have a few calls I want to do or work, not that I have a lot of work on maternity leave, but if I have any emails, I'll do them.

"Yoga is the most important thing for me for mind and body. I absolutely love it, it's my little piece of heaven for the day."