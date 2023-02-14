'I haven't been that good at choosing partners': Olivia Molly Rogers is ready to talk.

Four months after announcing her separation from her husband, Olivia Molly Rogers has spoken about the relationship breakdown in more detail.

In February, the former Miss Universe Australia appeared on Mamamia's wellbeing podcast, Fill My Cup. And although she was there to discuss friendships, she spoke about romantic relationships and navigating life post-split too.

"I'm actually really good," Rogers told host Allira Potter when asked how she was feeling.

"I feel like this year's going to be a good one - it's off to a good start."

Rogers and her former partner, Justin McKeone, split in October 2022, eight months after their wedding.

"After four and a half years together, Justin and I have come to the difficult decision to separate as a couple," the model said on her Instagram stories at the time. And for many of Rogers' followers, the announcement came as a shock.

On Fill My Cup, host Allira Potter said that breakups - whether platonic or romantic - force us to put ourselves out there more. She asked Rogers if she's found that to be the case.

"Definitely," Rogers responded.

"You can get so comfortable in certain situations - whether that is a relationship with a partner or with certain friends that you've had for years - but they might not actually be serving you.

"I think it is important to always reevaluate your relationships and see if they are bringing what you need; and if they're not, then end it."

"I think there's no shame in getting out of something that isn't serving you anymore," she added.