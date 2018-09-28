Mick Malthouse said AFL is a "man's game". Here's why Moana Hope is having none of it. 

During a football lunch on Thursday, former AFL coach and player Mick Malthouse insisted that Aussie rules is a “man’s game”. He further claimed that as such, women who want to play the game should do so under modified rules to avoid injury.
Moana Hope, a former Collingwood AFLW player who is now with North Melbourne, was sitting on the panel with Malthouse when he made the sexist remark, and subsequently stormed out of the event.
Hope later posted on her Instagram Stories that she was “embarrassed, ashamed, humiliated [and] disgusted just to say the least” about Malthouse’s comments.
“I won’t sit down and take that,” she continued.
“I love OUR game and I will never, ever let anyone tell me or any girl that we don’t belong or deserve to pull this jumper on at this level.”
After posting to Instagram, Hope told The Herald Sun yesterday: “He said that AFL was a man’s game and not a woman’s game and he’s said that on stage in front of 50 kids who had just played a boys and girls game of football.”
She said the last straw was when Malthouse, discussing potential AFL rule changes, said that if the AFL went to an 18m goal square all the players should “wear skirts.”
“I left after that I was so disgusted and drove back to Melbourne. He can have an opinion but then there’s just degrading and disrespectful comments,” she told the publication.
Jason Akermanis, who was sitting on the expert panel alongside Malthouse and Hope, nevertheless defended Malthouse’s claims this morning on 3AW.
“I thought her reaction was one of someone’s who quite inexperienced,” Akermanis told the radio station. “You want to have people on stage that will give you a different opinion that you’re probably not going to like. We’ve all done it. We’ve all been there.”
Akermanis insisted that after Hope gains more experience in the game, she will “probably be a bit more relaxed and I reckon she’ll see it a bit differently.”
Top Comments
Women are sustaining injuries at 4 times the men in AFL. And many of these are at the serious end, like ACLs. She has stormed off in a haze of feminist outrage without actually listening to what Mick said, which was totally pitched at personal safety for the players. It does seem that facts cause OUTRAGE these days doesn't it.
Yep, pretty much what I thought. I have always had great respect for Mick Malthouse and have never seen any sign of a disrespectful attitude towards women from him. He is a scholar of the game , and questions should be asked and issues debated when the (women’s) game is in its infancy. I think Moana handled the whole thing (she was a panel member) very immaturely and disrespectfully.
However , the two views above from people that attended the luncheon add a new dimension to the he said/ she said situation that has developed. Jason Ackmanis was there though and he didn’t seem to think there was anything wrong with Malthouse’s comments.
Expressing outrage on social media seems to be the way things are handled these days!
The point is, is that its the players choice, not anyone's to play the game and risk these injuries. Women don't need "protecting".
Then he should have provided the facts in a respectful and educational manner rather than degrading and disrespecting women who play AFL. There is a right way to go about things and then the way Mick Malthouse went about things...and obviously the way you'd go about things too given your response.
I saw the stats from the ABC in 2016 - though they did say it was 5 times more likely.