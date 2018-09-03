Moana Hope and her girlfriend are planning a family. So who will carry the baby?

Moana Hope has always wanted to start a family.

One of 14 children, the AFLW footballer had experienced being around and caring for children from a young age. Moana even has experience being a “mum” as the full-time carer to her younger sister, Lavinia ‘Vinnie’ Hope, 24, who was born with Moebius Syndrome and has special needs.

But when model Isabella Carlstrom entered the 30-year-old’s life after a friend’s birthday party in early 2017, she knew quickly this might the person she wanted to start her own family with.

“I knew straight away it was not going to be anything short term,” she told Mia Freedman of their relationship when speaking on the No Filter podcast.

The couple now live together – Vinnie even calls Bella “Mum”, as she does Moana – and have recently started talking about their plans to have children.

“I want to have a family,” Moana said. “She also wants a family. It’s something we’re actually talking about right now.”

The North Melbourne goalkicker had no qualms sharing her plans to start a family, and who will carry their children when the time comes.

Moana said the couple’s plan is for Bella to carry their first child – or children – and for the footballer to try for a pregnancy when she ends her football career.

“For me personally, moving forward, I want to play football for 10 more years,” she explained.

“(Bella) will carry our first little one, which I have wanted a child forever, so I’m super excited about that.

“And then when I decide to retire, I’ll have my own. My entire family are super fertile, so I think I’ll be alright.”