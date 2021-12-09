"I want a houseful of babies!" Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom's family life.

From a random meeting at a friend's birthday party in Melbourne, Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom have gone from strength to strength as a couple.

The Australian rules footballer/Survivor Australia contestant and model got married last year and have since welcomed their first child, Svea.

Just this week, the couple announced they are now expecting their second child, via IVF.

Here's everything we know about their relationship.

How Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom met.

As with all great romantic relationships, it started with a meet-cute.

Speaking to Mia Freedman on Mamamia’s No Filter podcast, Moana said she met Isabella at a friend’s birthday party in early 2017, and the attraction was immediate.

“I knew straight away it was not going to be anything short-term,” she said.

Isabella told Vogue, she had just come back from living in India for four years when she returned to Melbourne and first met Moana.

"I went up to her, and the rest is history. It was an instant connection, and we have been inseparable ever since."