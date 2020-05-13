"A dream come true for us." Moana Hope and Isabella Carlstrom are expecting their first baby.

After tying the knot last year, Moana Hope has announced she is expecting her first baby with wife Isabella Carlstrom.

The 32-year-old former AFLW player and Australian Survivor contestant shared the exciting news on Wednesday night over Instagram.

“We are going to be mums,” Moana captioned the photo of her and Isabella holding their baby’s ultrasound photo.

“I don’t yet have the words to fully explain how happy we are. It’s a dream come true for us.”

Isabella is 13 weeks pregnant with the couple’s first baby who is due in November. And it sounds like Moana couldn’t wait to share the news. “Holding this in for 13 weeks has been so bloody hard. My heart is exploding,” she wrote.

Moana also thanked the couple’s IVF clinic “for everything you have done to support us.”

Isabella shared a similar post on her Instagram.

“It’s time to be Mumma’s! We feel so incredibly grateful to be able to share this news,” she wrote.

“It’s been a beautiful journey and I can’t believe we’re finally at this point… I’m so excited for [sic] raise our child with you beautiful.”