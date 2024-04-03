The story of how this 70-year-old doctor ended up on the Miu Miu runway.

Whenever Fashion Week rolls around, we're shown images of the world's top models gracing the runway in clothes that are interesting to look at, but not the most practical to wear.

From Schiaparelli's intricate designs to Versace's form-fitting occasion wear, the world of fashion has always felt somewhat inaccessible to us normal folk — that is, until 70-year-old Qin Huilan graced the Miu Miu catwalk.

The runway is no stranger to serving an iconic moment, we've seen it plenty of times before, however, Qin's presence felt... different. Aside from the fact that she absolutely killed it and looked no different to runway veterans like Gigi Hadid, Qin showed us that life doesn't end after a certain age.

Qin, a doctor-turned-fashion-influencer from Shanghai, China, started her Instagram journey last year after her son created an account for her to show off her looks, often featuring a kaleidoscope of colours. Soon, she filled her feed with high-fashion street style and clothes that anyone would lust after, regardless of age.

It didn't take long for her to build a following, amassing over 30,000 followers with no signs of slowing down. Her aspirational style and fearless persona were a stark contrast to the 70-year-olds we're used to seeing, so her popularity didn't come as a surprise.