Why Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship makes total sense.

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper are in their dating era and they don't care who knows it.

While they're said to have been an item since October 2023, they've been keeping things on the down low — that is, until a few weeks ago, when they were photographed spending a lot of time together in New York City.

As we know, celebrities who want to stay under the radar can go to extreme lengths to remain incognito, so the fact Cooper and Hadid have decided to spend time together in public suggests things may have moved from 'let's get to know each other' to 'let's share our Netflix account'.

And we love to see it.

The beginning of something special.

Whenever we hear about of a rumoured 'new couple' in the celebrity world, we're cautious to take things with a grain of salt. But in the case of Hadid and Cooper, the whispers of a relationship quietly developing away from the spotlight really did turn out to be the real deal.

On October 5, 2023, Daily Mail first reported Hadid, 28, and Cooper, 49, had been out to dinner at celeb hotspot Via Carota in New York. Apparently they dined together before heading off into the night in the same car. Just days later, Page Six ran photos of the pair reportedly returning to the city after a weekend away. Later that month, things seemed to be progressing when they were photographed walking in the rain together.

Their dates began to get more frequent, with Cooper and Hadid seeing the off-broadway show Danny and the Deep Blue Sea at Lucille Lortel Theater in the West Village on November 1, 2023. Then a few days later on November 4, Hadid invited Cooper into the Taylor Swift Girl Squad fold. After a night out with the girls (including Swift, Selena Gomez and Sophie Turner), Hadid had Cooper in tow as they all left swanky private club, Zero Bond.