'I had a miscarriage the day before my honeymoon. Here's what I want you to know.'

The story discusses miscarriage and could be triggering for some readers.

My husband and I had decided to wait a few months after our wedding before going on our honeymoon so we could enjoy Europe during the summertime. A week before leaving I had some unusual spotting that I thought could be implantation bleeding (we were trying for a baby but not tracking my cycle closely).

Excited, I took a pregnancy test and instantly two red lines appeared. I did two more tests to curb my inner disbelief. I laid the positive tests out proudly in a line and instantly Googled what to do next.

The following morning we had a doctor’s appointment where, as first-time parents to be, we answered questions, asked questions and organised tests.

When I received a phone call that confirmed my pregnancy, I was confused as to why I was still spotting so I asked my doctor. To be safe, the doctor organised another blood test and an ultrasound for that afternoon. After ruling out an ectopic pregnancy I had to wait until the day of our honeymoon to find out if my pregnancy hormones were rising at the expected rate. That gave my husband and I three days to worry or be optimistic.

In that time we had started to dream about our future as parents. We had this game we liked to play before we got pregnant where we’d match a ridiculous baby name to our surname, the more outlandish the better. Now the game had turned into:

1. Should we tell people we’re pregnant?

2. What articles are helpful to read?

3. What news will we get from the doctor?

Those who know me well would agree that I’m a pessimist. Yet I didn’t fall down a rabbit hole of reading/watching all the awful things that could happen to my body. Instead, I really felt connected to my pregnancy and confident that things would work out. I told some friends, my siblings (including in-laws) and my parents about the pregnancy.