This post mentions miscarriage and may be triggering for some readers.

So, I'm spotting... is that normal? Should I be worried if I have pelvic pain, orrr? What happens if I just don't feel right?

You can read a thousand books and seek advice from all your pregnant friends, but pregnancy is a strange, scary and confusing time - and it can be difficult to know if what you're feeling is 'normal'.

Sometimes you don't know whether you should be genuinely concerned or if you should troop on and just keep an eye on it.

The thing is though, you should *always* talk to your doctor if you have any concerns about your risk of complications during pregnancy.

Because late night anxiety-induced Googling is never a fun time for anyone (let alone if you're pregnant) we pulled together some of the most common pregnancy issues in one place, and asked an expert what each one might mean.

"Being pregnant, especially for the first time, can be an anxious time as lots of never before experienced changes happen to your body, and every twinge brings with it the thought of, 'is this significant?'" said Associate Professor Gino Pecoraro, President of the National Association of Specialist Obstetricians & Gynaecologists (NASOG).

So, when should you be worried?

1. Chronic nausea and vomiting.

While we all know this is a common and well-known sign of pregnancy, sometimes severe nausea and vomiting can develop into a serious issue.