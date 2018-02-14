We've found a way to pretend Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall are still best friends.

The last few years have been… tough.

But I remember a better time.

A time before Donald Trump was President.

A time before Twitter.

A time when the women who played our favourite TV characters were still pretending to be best friends in real life… even when they secretly hated each other’s guts.

Yep, I’m talking circa-2004 when Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall were sipping cocktails together and not having a very complicated and very public feud.

Thankfully, there’s now a little pocket of the internet you can visit whenever you need a dose of early noughties female friendship.

It’s an Instagram account called Miranda Mondays and it’s dedicated to spreading the gospel according to Miranda Hobbes.

It’s packed full of memes, quotes and memories from the time when Carrie, Samantha, Miranda and Charlotte were best mates who talked about their new giant dildos and stored their shoes in their ovens.

A post shared by Miranda Mondays (@mirandamondays) on Feb 5, 2018 at 6:23pm PST