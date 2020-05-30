"This shouldn't be normal in 2020": Obama's poignant response to George Floyd's death.

The eyes of the world are on the city of Minneapolis today. This little pocket of midwest America is burning, fuelled by a rage that has roared across the country following the death of a local man named George Floyd.

Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, spent his last lucid moments facedown in a Minneapolis street on Monday, with the knee of a white police officer pressing firmly down on his neck.

Bystander footage captured Floyd pleading for air, repeating over and over, “I can’t breathe, I can’t breathe”, before falling unconscious.

He was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.

Protests and riots swelled amid the mourning, as a community at breaking point lashed out at the injustice its black citizens continue to experience at the hands of authorities. Buildings were set alight, rocks and bricks thrown at police cars, as outnumbered officers retreated to their precincts.

President Donald Trump threatened to send in the national guard if the "thugs" continued to riot: "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," he tweeted on Friday.