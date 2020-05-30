Minneapolis is on fire.

The major city in Minnesota has seen dozens of fires deliberately lit since Wednesday with more than 170 businesses damaged.

Alongside the social unrest have been a series of peaceful protests. At the centre of these protests is a man named George Floyd.

Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died on Monday. The last thing he ever saw was a white police officer restraining him with force, a knee heavy on his neck. Some of his last words were: “My stomach hurts, my neck hurts, everything hurts… I can’t breathe.” In the span of four minutes, Floyd repeated the words I can’t breathe more than a dozen times.

Eventually, he fell unconscious. His unresponsive body was examined by paramedics at the scene. He died in hospital soon after.

Floyd was accused of trying to use a counterfeit $20 bill at a grocery store. He was unarmed, and according to video evidence, did not resist arrest. Police initially claimed that he “suffered a medical episode while struggling with officers”, a defence which might have otherwise worked.

There was just one problem.

A phone.

Bystander Darnella Frazier happened to draw on the most powerful weapon she had at her disposal and filmed the white police officer pinning down Floyd. Other bystanders can be heard yelling, getting increasingly agitated as it becomes clear Floyd is unable to breathe. Now he is dead and no hashtag or judicial process will ever bring him back. But what the camera in Frazier’s pocket did do was ensure that Floyd didn’t become just one more of the hundreds of black men killed every year by police, without ever facing trial.

That officer, Derek Chauvin, is now in custody. He has been charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter over Floyd’s death.

“We have evidence, we have the citizen’s video,” Mike Freeman, a Hennepin County attorney told a media briefing about the arrest, “the horrible, horrific, terrible thing we’ve seen over and over again.”

Black boys and men have a one in 1000 chance of being killed by a police officer in the United States. Which brings us to 57-year-old Christian Cooper.

Cooper was in the Ramble, a section of New York City’s Central Park, when he asked a woman named Amy Cooper (no relation) to put her dog on a leash.

It is a rule of the park that all dogs are kept on leashes in order to protect the 230 bird species that visit there.

Cooper then began filming the woman, who demanded he stop filming her, before threatening to call the police.

“I’m going to tell them there’s an African American man threatening my life,” she said.

The woman then called the police, telling them: “I’m in the Ramble and an African American man with a bicycle helmet, he is recording me and threatening me and my dog.”

This was on the same day, in the same country, that police would be called to a Cup Foods in Minneapolis for a minor, non-violent allegation made against a black man. That black man – Floyd – would end up dead.

American history is rife with cases of white women falsely accusing black men of violence, drawing on existing racist tropes and knowing that in a court of law not all voices are equal.

