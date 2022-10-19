In April, Billy Ray Cyrus' wife filed for divorce. Now, he's engaged to an Aussie in her 20s.

Insert a joke about Billy Ray Cyrus no longer having an 'Achy Breaky Heart' here.

Because the musician, actor and father to Miley Cyrus is engaged - we think - to Australian musician Firerose.

Engagement rumours have been around since Firerose shared an Instagram post on September 13, captioned "taking in the moment..." and showing her wearing a ring. On October 18, the couple seem to confirm the rumours without actually confirming them, in a new post clearly posing to show off the big ol' diamond.

Here's everything you want to know.

Firerose and Billy Ray Cyrus' relationship.

The couple's possible engagement confirmation is coy - captioned simply "happy autumn" - which is fairly on brand.

Though they've shared many pics together online, there's not much actually known about their relationship.