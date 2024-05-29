Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have come out of 'hiding'. But one detail was suspicious.

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher have been laying low since their fall from grace last year over their support of convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

In recent weeks they’ve slowly re-emerged into society, dipping their toes into intimate events and movie premieres to test whether the public’s anger has cooled to tepid levels.

Their most recent outing, however, shows a marked change from their usual slinking around in the shadows: it’s loud, it’s public, and, interestingly, it involves their children.

Mila and Ashton attended a WNBA game at LA’s Crypto.co Arena on Friday to watch their friend Caitlin Clark play for the team Indiana Fever. Also in attendance were the couple’s two children Wyatt, 9, and Dmitri, 7 — an incredibly rare occurrence and, dare I suggest, a strategic one?

To give a bit of a recap of why their presence at the game was so notable, Mila and Ashton landed in hot water last year when it was revealed that they wrote glowing character references for their friend and former co-star Danny Masterson, who is now serving a sentence of 30 years to life for drugging and raping two women. They’ve been close to the case given the rapes took place between 2002 and 2003, when the trio were still filming That ‘70s Show. Masterson and Ashton also reunited on The Ranch in 2016 before Masterson was fired over the sexual assault allegations.