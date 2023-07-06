'Brand deal or wedding?' Why everyone's talking about beauty influencer Mikayla Nogueira again.

Have you been seeing the name 'Mikayla Nogueira' all over the internet this week, and wondered who she is and why everyone is talking about her (again)?

If that's a yes, let me fill you in.

Mikayla Nogueira is a 25-year-old American beauty influencer. She's known for her makeup skills and thick Boston-esque accent.

Nogueira joined TikTok in 2020 after being laid off from her job, and in just three short years, has amassed over 14 million followers.

This week, she married Cody Hawken, also 25, at Castle Hill Inn, Rhode Island, a notoriously expensive oceanfront hotel.