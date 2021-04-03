"I f***ed up." Why everyone's talking about James Charles again.

This post deals with grooming and may be triggering to some readers.

In 2016, James Charles, a then-unknown high school student from New York, shared his yearbook photos on Twitter.

The photos, which featured the teenager's impressive makeup skills, immediately went viral.

And within mere months, James Charles became one of the internet's biggest names.

So I retook my senior photos & brought my ring light with me so my highlight would be poppin. I love being extra 💀 pic.twitter.com/7Qu1yu8U2P — James Charles (@jamescharles) September 5, 2016

Since then, the now 21-year-old has amassed more than 25 million YouTube subscribers and more than 27 million Instagram followers.

But like many creators in the social media space, James Charles has faced his fair share of controversies.

In February, a 16-year-old boy claimed Charles pressured him into exchanging illicit photos on Snapchat.

Since then, the allegations have continued to unfurl, with at least four more teenage boys coming forward with allegations of grooming against the YouTube star.

He's now released a video taking "full responsibility" for his actions and apologising.

Here's how the controversy unfolded.

Wait, remind me. Who is James Charles?

James Charles first garnered media attention in late 2016, when he was named as CoverGirl's first male model at just 17.

At the time, Charles made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which significantly boosted his social media presence.

In the years since, Charles has hosted YouTube Originals reality competition series Instant Influencer, attended the Met Gala, and launched his own makeup collection and clothing line.