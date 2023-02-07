Dylan Mulvaney just underwent facial feminisation surgery. She's 'happier than ever'.

"I'm the happiest I've ever been."

These were the words Dylan Mulvaney shared as she posted on her popular TikTok account, updating fans on her recovery from major facial plastic surgery. Appearing heavily swollen and bandaged up, she promised to share more details and her full transformation soon.

And she did, showing off the results at this week's Grammy Awards in Los Angeles - her first major public appearance since the procedure.

If you're not familiar with Dylan, the 26-year-old is a trans content creator with over 10 million followers on the social media platform.

She's known for her daily video series, "Days Of Being A Girl", which she started in March 2022 to document her transition. The series follows Dylan through both the positive and more challenging aspects of being trans, with the creator often praised for the candid and authentic way she relates to her audience.