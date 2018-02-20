'My midwife spoiled my gender surprise. Am I silly for being sad?'

A new age is upon us, people – the gender reveal party.

Gender reveal parties were easily one of the biggest trends to come out of 2017. You might not have thrown one, but you were probably, almost definitely invited to one.

Expectant mums and dads are seemingly loving nothing more right now than the chance to get all dressed up in gender neutral colours, while inviting friends and family to come sit in their backyard while they cut open a cake or pop a confetti-filled balloon.

So spare a thought for one poor mum, who had the chance to find out the gender of her new baby through a blue-coloured sponge cake stolen – yes, STOLEN – from her by her midwife.

In a recent Reddit post, one frustrated mum-to-be said her midwife had just assumed she knew the sex of her baby when she went for an appointment.

Already mum to one boy, the anonymous poster described the ordeal as "disappointingly anticlimactic".

"I SHOULD have opened the appt [appointment] with 'I don’t know the gender yet please don’t tell me!' But I didn’t realise I would need to do that," she wrote.

"I mean why should she assume I know?! People decide to be surprised all the time. But I guess they put the gender in the report so she just started using pronouns all nonchalant and just like that I found out - it’s (another) boy!"

The woman says she found out the sex of her first child at her anatomy ultrasound, but this time, she wanted to throw a gender reveal party... which has now been completely ruined.