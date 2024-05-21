19 women on what it's really like to date over 40.

Whether you're just coming out of a long-term relationship or you've been single and mingling for years, dating in midlife can be a bit of a... mixed bag. Full of some very good, and some very not good surprises.

Off the back of Mamamia's shiny new podcast MID (have you listened to it yet?!) with Holly Wainwright, we asked women to share their experiences with dating over 40.

And yes, the people delivered.

Listen: Check out Holly's interview with Cathrine Mahoney on mid life dating below. Post continues below.

So! If you're dating, thinking about dating or just keen to peer into the world of your single friends... here's what women said about the best and worst parts of dating in mid life.

Buckle up.

'I've kept a list of all my dates.'

"I'm 47 (48 in August) and I have been single for 19 years. Over the last three-and-a-half years, I have started dating again. I went on 21 first dates over two-and-a-half-ish years. I dated four of those men for approximately two to three months before I broke it off — or in the case of the last one, he broke it off. One of the biggest things I find with men in that age range is they are not giving themselves enough time to heal after coming out of 20+ year long marriages.

Watch: Dating horoscopes. Post continues below.