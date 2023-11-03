Content warning: This story includes descriptions of domestic violence.

Every day on the Australian Facebook page MyRedFlags there are infographics, stories of survival and resources shared for millions to see.

'9 signs you're in a toxic relationship.'

'The gaslighter's script.'

'What it's really like walking on eggshells in an abusive relationship.'

It's one of many Facebook pages and groups helping women look out for one another. And considering in the past fortnight alone we have reportedly lost six women to violence - these safe spaces are desperately needed.

*Lucy, the page's founder, knows what it's like to be in an abusive relationship.

Throughout her earlier years, she experienced a series of domestic violence incidents, seeing how it destroys families - adults and children alike.

"At the time I didn't realise that I was being subjected to abusive behaviours. It wasn't until later when I looked into more of the research and statistics and the psychology behind abuse that it dawned on me. Abuse isn't just physical violence," she tells Mamamia.