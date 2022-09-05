'It hasn't been a wonderful time.' Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli are expecting a baby.





After two months of silence from Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis, she and fiancé Michael Brunelli popped back up on social media to announce that they are expecting a baby.

The reality star returned to Instagram alongside Michael to reveal they are well into their pregnancy journey, but admitted complications left her bedridden for "almost two months".

"It's been a minute since we've been online, so we wanted to explain our situation and make a little bit of an announcement, and that is that Martha is pregnant," Michael said in the joint video.

Video via Mamamia.

Martha chimed in to say that it had not been an "exciting" or "wonderful" time for either of them though.

"I don't want to sound like I am complaining, we are so excited, we are so happy. It was a complete surprise but at five weeks I was diagnosed with hyperemesis gravidarum, which is basically severe chronic nausea and vomiting with no relief," the beauty blogger continued.

"It is like 24/7. I literally did not get out of bed for two months, I was so sick. I could not eat or drink anything. There were days that I did not even get up to pee."

Martha admitted to fans that she had been "in and out of the emergency room at hospital" throughout the last two months.