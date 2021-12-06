In 2019, Martha and Michael got married on MAFS. This week, they got engaged.

Martha Kalifatidis and Michael Brunelli have just gotten engaged. Yep, the ones that were fake married not too long ago on Married At First Sight.

The couple, who first appeared on season six of MAFS in 2019, announced their plan to get married to fans on Sunday, and to say it's been a long journey for the pair would be an understatement.

Watch advice for five-year-old me with Martha Kalifatidis. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Despite being one of the most popular shows on TV, it is also, understandably, the most contentious.

...And it's not exactly known for its ability to produce healthy, long-lasting relationships.

Martha and Michael on Married At First Sight, Season Six. Image: Channel 9.

But for Martha and Michael, who had a testy relationship during their time on MAFS, they have proven that opposites do indeed attract after two years of successfully living together in Sydney.

The pair made a memorable impact, with Martha crowned the "princess" of the season, after refusing to move to Melbourne to be with former primary school teacher Michael.

At the time of their first meeting he told the cameras: "She's beautiful. She looked absolutely amazing. She's got this huge smile, and it just drew me in. I think I've struck gold."

For Martha, the sparks flew for her as well.

"I love looking at him, he's so pretty," she shared with viewers during their wedding ceremony. "He's got nice lips, nice jaw, nice nose, nice skin... A tall, dark and handsome guy."