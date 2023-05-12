'I drank to disassociate.' Michael J. Fox was in denial about his Parkinson's diagnosis for a decade.





In 1991, Michael J. Fox noticed a tremor in his pinky finger.

The acclaimed actor was in the middle of filming Doc Hollywood and had just wrapped up seven seasons of his hit TV show, Family Ties.

Just a couple of years earlier, his role as Marty McFly in Back To The Future and its sequels had sky-rocketed him into the spotlight as one of Hollywood's most beloved actors.

But in 1991, at the age of 29, in a hotel room, Fox saw his pinky finger slightly quiver and knew something was wrong. He would later be diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson’s disease by a neurologist.

For years, Fox kept his diagnosis a secret from his legions of fans around the world. In a new documentary, Still, set to air on Apple+, Fox admitted he used alcohol to cope with what he was going through.

And it didn't take long for his drinking to spiral out of control.

"I drank to distraction, to escape my situation," the actor said. "I was an alcoholic."