Where are they now? The kids from Family Ties, 38 years later.

If you were born in the 70s or 80s, there's a good chance you grew up watching the much-loved Keaton family.

The award-winning American sitcom, Family Ties, ran from 1982 to 1989 and followed ex-hippie parents Elyse and Steven Keaton, their four kids — Alex, Mallory, Jennifer, and Andy.

Now, 38 years on from the show's first episode, the Keaton kids are no longer, well... kids. In fact, all of them have gone on to have children of their own. Yep, even baby Andy.

Here's a look at what the kids from Family Ties are doing now.

Alex P. Keaton (Michael J. Fox)







Image: NBC/Getty. Older brother and conservative-minded teenager Alex P. Keaton was played by none other than Michael J. Fox. The role led Fox to earn three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe Award.

After appearing on Family Ties, the young actor was further catapulted into fame and went on to star in box office films like the Back to the Future trilogy, Teen Wolf, and The Secret of My Success. A year before the show ended, Fox married his Family Ties co-star and love interest Tracy Pollan, who he now shares four kids with.

The now 59-year-old actor has also lent his voice to animated films like Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, Stuart Little and Atlantis: The Lost Empire. In 1996, he starred in TV series Spin City, earning himself two additional Golden Globes and another Emmy. Two years later, the actor surprised the world when he shared that he had been privately battling Parkinson's disease. In 2000, he decided to retire from acting to focus on his health and launch the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research.

But his retirement didn't exactly last long. Fox has since gone on star in TV shows including Boston Legal, The Good Wife and his very own The Michael J. Fox Show. Plus, just this year, he played Louis Canning in The Good Fight.