Michael Clarke’s ocker twang spurting grotty vitriol under Noosa’s twilight sky will go down in social pages folk law.

And now the 42-year-old has returned to the scene of the crime for what he calls a “wholesome” do-over.

Watch: Michael Clarke on 60 Minutes. Post continues after video.



Video via 60 Minutes.

In a new Instagram post shared by the Australian former cricket captain, Clarkey could be seen sunning himself alongside his daughter, Kelsey-Lee, and other loved ones. He captioned the happy snap, “Back in Noosa, a little more wholesome this time.”

The scene was definitely more G-rated than the last time he holidayed at the Queensland hotspot.

But the sports legend has found a way to laugh at himself over the incident, it seems, owning the sticky snafu wholeheartedly on social media as he partook in his coastal Easter break.

So, why did the father-of-one return to Noosa this month? Is he hoping locals will welcome him back with open arms after turning one of the coastal town’s parks into a venue to air your dirty laundry?

In case you missed it, let us give you a little context here. Back in January, Clarke and his then-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough took their relationship issues to a local park, where they argued – loudly – over whether or not he had cheated on her with famous ex-girlfriend Pip Edwards.