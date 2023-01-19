'You're a piece of s**t.' The complete transcript of Michael Clarke's public altercation.

On Wednesday night, a video surfaced of former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke in an alleged altercation with Today Show host Karl Stefanovic.

As reported by the Daily Telegraph, the incident occurred on January 10 in Noosa, where Clark and Stefanovic were holidaying with their partners, sisters Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough.

Per the publication, the four were at dinner when Clarke was confronted by his girlfriend, Jade, who had reportedly been speaking with his ex-partner, PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards.

Here's the full transcript, and what happened.

The alleged fight began when the two high-profile couples and their friend, celebrity accountant, Anthony Bell, were at dinner at a beachside restaurant.

It’s understood Clarke's ex-partner Pip Edwards and his current girlfriend Jade had been in contact, sparking the confrontation between the couple.