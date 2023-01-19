'This is not my circus.' Everything that's happened since the Michael Clarke video was leaked.

On Wednesday evening, a clip surfaced of two of Australia's most high-profile celebrity couples in an alleged altercation.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the incident took place on January 10 in Noosa and involved former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke and Today show host Karl Stefanovic.

At the time, the two public figures were holidaying with their partners, sisters Jade and Jasmine Yarbrough.

Reports say the four were at dinner with their friend, celebrity accountant, Anthony Bell, when Jade confronted Michael. She had been in contact with his ex-partner, PE Nation co-founder Pip Edwards.

According to the video, Jade had obtained proof he had cheated on her – to which he vehemently denied.

Following the release of the now-viral video, several celebs have spoken out about the incident.

Here's what they had to say.