A 'flushed' ring and a potential new romance: Inside Michael Clarke's private life.

Not even a pandemic can keep the paparazzi from former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke. Just last Monday, the 39-year-old batting great was sneakily photographed with fashion designer, Pip Edwards.

The pair were seen buying takeaway juices in Bondi on the morning of the P.E. Nation co-founder‘s 40th birthday. In any other circumstance that would indicate that two mates were a) parched or b) warding off a vitamin deficiency. But when it involves a recently divorced famous person, apparently it indicates a romantic relationship.

If someone fluent in eastern-Sydney-rich-people courting rituals could please confirm, that would be handy. Thanks.

“I’ve apologised enough”: Michael Clarke did things his way.



Video by Channel 9

Clarke’s love life has been a persistent sub-plot of his time in the public eye. From his turbulent engagement to Lara Bingle, to his eight-year marriage to interior designer and television presenter, Kyly Clarke.

Let’s take a look at his past relationships:

Lara Bingle

Michael Clarke and Lara Bingle became engaged in March 2008.

It was a tabloid dream. Australia’s star cricketer with Australia’s ‘it girl’ model.

Just two months later, then-20-year-old Bingle experienced a family tragedy. Her father, Graham, died from complications of bowel cancer at the age of 55. After his death, Bingle became an ambassador for Bowel Cancer Australia, and continues to advocate for the organisation.

Clarke supported her through it all, but after two years, their relationship crumbled.