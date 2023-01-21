Pip Edwards worked in corporate for years. Now, she runs a multi-million dollar fashion brand.

When Pip Edwards was a little girl, she dreamed of all things fashion.

It started at the age of three, she recalls her mum saying; a young Edwards would have tantrums over what her mum would dress her in.

As she grew older, it was clear that her passion for all things clothes and style had not wavered.

Edwards was often told that a future in finance and economics awaited her - a clear-cut path carved out for her to follow, as per her family's wishes. It came from a kind place, given Edwards was bright and had a knack for that set of skills.

But instead, she took the plunge. And more than a decade after pursuing her own creative path, Edwards has built a multi-million dollar fashion empire in the form of Aussie activewear and streetwear brand P.E. Nation.

