'I asked Michael Bublé to tell me absolutely everything he does in a day. Here's what he said.'

Want to know how celebrities really spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for Michael Bublé.

As I walk into a swanky hotel suite in Sydney to meet Michael Bublé (sorry, it's impossible for that not to sound sexy), I'm greeted by an *actual* ball of sunshine.

Despite a full day of press interviews and the fact that it's now 5pm on a dreary Wednesday evening, Bublé is energetic. He's warm. Witty. Charming. And it's infectious.

As I sit down to ask him about what his life looks like, he picks up a bowl of chips and offers me some, telling me that for some unknown reason, he now has three Chargrill Charlie's hats, courtesy of three different journalists.

I explain to him that Chargrill Charlie's is actually quite an Australian delicacy, and I can't help but think. Holy shit. He is just as nice as everyone says he is.

Because he IS. You guys, he's so gosh darn nice.

Watch: Michael Bublé's SmoothFM ad. Post continues below.