'I asked Michael Bublé to tell me absolutely everything he does in a day. Here's what he said.'

Want to know how celebrities really spend their days? Yep, us too. In Mamamia’s A Day in the Life series, fascinating people share everything from what they eat for breakfast to their pre-bedtime rituals.

This week, we find out what life is like for Michael Bublé.

As I walk into a swanky hotel suite in Sydney to meet Michael Bublé (sorry, it's impossible for that not to sound sexy), I'm greeted by an *actual* ball of sunshine. 

Despite a full day of press interviews and the fact that it's now 5pm on a dreary Wednesday evening, Bublé is energetic. He's warm. Witty. Charming. And it's infectious. 

As I sit down to ask him about what his life looks like, he picks up a bowl of chips and offers me some, telling me that for some unknown reason, he now has three Chargrill Charlie's hats, courtesy of three different journalists. 

I explain to him that Chargrill Charlie's is actually quite an Australian delicacy, and I can't help but think. Holy shit. He is just as nice as everyone says he is.

Because he IS. You guys, he's so gosh darn nice.

Watch: Michael Bublé's SmoothFM ad. Post continues below.


Video via SmoothFM.
He's here for the Sydney leg of his long-awaited Australian Higher tour. It's his ninth studio album, and the singer-songwriter is eager to once again connect with the Australian audience.

But it's not all about the music — he's also here to promote his successful fragrance range, which is available at Chemist Warehouse.

It's actually been around eight years since he first created and launched his first scent, and it's something he said still brings him a "real joy" and a "sense of collaboration" and success (before you ask, his favourite of the bunch is By Invitation).

Fragrance aside, the Canadian singer has had a lot of big successes in his life

He's won five Grammys. He's sold over 75 million records. He's also the father of four children —  Noah, 9, Elias, 7 and daughters Vida, 4, and 10-month-old Cielo —  who he shares with his wife Luisana Lopilato

But the highs haven't been without setbacks — there have also been some devastating lows for the singer and his family. 

After learning his eldest son had been diagnosed with liver cancer in 2016, he stopped performing, dedicating all of his time to helping Noah through chemotherapy and radiotherapy. 

Thankfully Noah has now recovered, and in 2018, Bublé returned to performing.  

When speaking to Mamamia, the 47-year-old told me he is excited about the arrival of his wife and children next week — he'll be touring Australia for a month and is eager to have his family surrounding him. 

So, between family life and touring the world as one of the most successful musicians — what does an average day in the life of Michael Bublé actually look like?

"Well, it really depends on if I'm on tour, or if I'm on at home," he told me.

"If I'm on tour, I wake up at 3pm and have coffee. I shower, and I go to a soundcheck at 5pm. I then have dinner at 6pm and I start getting ready for the show," he shared.

"I have hair and makeup from around 7pm to 8pm. Then, I go on stage."

"The show is two hours and at about 10.30pm I leave the stage, I get onto the bus or airplane or whatever takes me to the next city — unless I'm playing a show in that same stadium or arena the next night."

He's refreshingly real when it comes to the competing priorities that touring musicians are familiar with, but he clearly tries to keep a sense of normalcy to his routine and "be present" for his four children while he's away.

"I call my kids after the show, and hang out in the hotel room and I have dinner and watch hockey or sports or maybe watch a movie."

"I wait up until 7am and that's when I connect on Zoom with my kids." 

"We talk and we pray. And I read to them before bed. I think it's called 'Sleep Stories' on an app called Calm. That's what I play and they fall asleep to that." 

"My laptop stays open and their iPad stays open all night — and we sleep together."

(This is when I let out an audible 'AWHH').

"Then, I wake up at 3pm. And that's 8am for them their time. And then we have breakfast while they get ready for school. I have a coffee."

"Then they go to school and I rinse and repeat. I go to the venue. I do sound check at five I eat dinner at six. I get hair and makeup done that seven — and I just do that all over again."

But that 'regular' daytime routine, he tells us, is far from the norm. 

When he's not touring, Bublé throws himself back into school drop-offs and, well, avoiding gym sessions. (Told you he's highly relatable).

"When I'm at home. I wake up at 8am, we get them ready for school and I walk them to school."

He goes on to tell me his kids go to the same school that he went to. "It's a public school — and it's right across the street." 

"Then I come home, I have coffee. My wife asks me if I want to go to the gym with her and do CrossFit. I say no."

"I'll have a lot of days full of press or media or I'm writing [music] but my wife is so happy when I'm home from touring because she's like, 'I hope you're enjoying your vacation. Because now it's your turn."

As much as he likes to avoid CrossFit sessions, Bublé is actually a massive sports fanatic. He just loves sports. Any sports. And he uses it as a way to unwind and relax. It's very much his form of self-care.

Like, he literally has his own hockey ring. AT HIS HOUSE.

"I am a sports guy. I like to go play golf, love playing American football. I have two games of soccer usually every week, where I invite neighbourhood guys over and then I also have a hockey rink. I love playing hockey."

"Everyone that knows me, that really knows me, thinks I'm the most competitive person in the universe — and I am. I'm like a dog. I just love playing sports."

We ended the interview by complimenting each other's blazers, admiring my excessive shoulder pads and taking a quick selfie — and honestly, competitive streak or not, he just won himself a new fan.

Feature image: Erin Docherty.

