A Logies romance and the 'King of Christmas': The rollercoaster life of Michael Bublé.

At this time of year, it's hard to avoid Michael Bublé.

His voice is everywhere; on your radio, at the shops, in all those Christmas playlists Spotify keeps trying to get you to listen to.

And you're probably not that mad about it. Because as the meme goes, the holiday period means Bublé emerges from his hibernation cave, ready to serenade you with "Chriiiiistmaaaas, the snow's coming down" (it's not, Michael, we live in Australia - but who are we to burst his glorious holiday bubble?).

What a time.

Bublé himself has gone on record to say he's not actually that keen on the King of Christmas title, but at this point it's so well cemented there's no chance he can get out of it.

He released a festive EP Let It Snow in 2003, but the album we all know so well (especially retail workers) is his Christmas album, titled... Christmas, released in 2011.

It was actually his fifth album, with his career starting decades earlier with a talent show, reality TV appearances and a chance encounter with a Canadian Prime Minister.

At age 18, Bublé, from Burnaby near Vancouver, entered a local talent contest and won, but was disqualified for being underage. Instead, the content organiser entered him in the Canadian Youth Talent Search - which he won.

For seven years after this, Bublé performed wherever he could including clubs, conventions, cruise ships, hotel lounges and shopping malls.

In 1996, Bublé appeared in a rogue TV movie called Death Game and in two episodes of The X-Files as an (un-credited) member of a submarine crew. In 1997, he became a regular guest and performer on a Canadian talk show.

But then Bublé, now 45, performed at a business party where Michael McSweeney, an aide to former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, happened to be.