Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best of whatever we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

It’s my dream to dress Mia. I’m loving her current style evolution and, short of going shopping with her or turning up to her house with a bag of clothes, I send her WhatsApp links on the daily of things I think she’d look great in.

So, I’ve put together a little edit of what I’d make her wear, if she let me. They can all be mixed and matched - a fun little capsule wardrobe, inspired by our chats.

Image: Uniqlo.

All white tees are not created equal. This one is boxy, oversized and amazing quality for the price. Looks very high end, without the dry-clean-only care tag.

Image: Adidas, ASOS.

Mia’s love for Adidas track pants has inspired me to try some. This green pair with a white tee and a beige blazer is the way to do trackies in a stylish way.

Image: Atmos&Here, The Iconic.

The perfect oversized blazer does exist. It comes in six neutral shades, so pick your colour and watch how it transforms your wardrobe.

Image: Alias Mae.

Mia’s trying to wear sneakers a little less. These are the answer in summer. A closed-toe/sandal hybrid, they work back with anything you’d normally wear with trainers.

Image: Reiss.

Mia and I share a deep love for wide legged pants. A nice blue makes them less corporate, but could still be worn to the office with the right top.

Image: DISSH.

Mia loves a co-ord set, and I can see why. You can mix and match AKA get double the wear out of both items. These are sold separately, but are stylish and effortless together.

Image: GIMME.

Chunky chains are the accessory of this summer. You don't need to splurge on real gold - grab an affordable one and see how it jazzes up your white tee.

At Mamamia, we independently curate and write about products we rave about in our group chats and think you should know about too. If you purchase a product we have recommended, we may earn a small commission.

Featured Image: Supplied/Reiss/Uniqlo/Alias Mae.