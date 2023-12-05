11 things to buy now (that you’ll wear all of 2024).

Welcome to the Nothing To Wear Edit where each week we curate the best of whatever we spoke about on the podcast. Listen to the full episode here.

In case you're unaware, I just came back from a blissful few weeks in Paris, where I spent my time sipping champagne, roaming cobble-stoned streets and of course, observing what women are wearing.

Paris is the fashion capital of the world for a reason - and it's not just because it's the home of Chanel and Christian Dior. In actual fact, it's the average, everyday Parisian that has helped the city earn its title.

The women over there just dress ... different. Their allure lies in how effortless they are, and that they unknowingly set trends rather than recreate them.

Contrary to popular beliefs, Parisian women don't walk around with a breadstick in their arms and a beret on their head. Instead, they wear items that are timeless yet still edgy.

So if you too want to give off that energy, then keep reading, because here is what I spotted women wearing on the streets of Paris.

Coats were all cropped - think cut-off trenches and timeless Bomber jackets (not the sporty or Sandy-from-Grease type).

Emerald green was absolutely everywhere. Mostly in accessories like shoes and bags, but also dresses skirts and knits.

Metallic is having a huge moment, and it’s not going anywhere. Add shine however you like - pants, dresses, jeans, jackets - you name it.

The exposed waistbands are back, but this time you don't have to get a separate pair of boxers to wear underneath - the new iteration is built in.

Button-up shirts are so versatile and are great on its own, or on top of plain t-shirts. There's a reason it's considered an essential.

Shearling is always stylish, but it’s about to be fully on-trend. Not keen on a coat? Get a touch of it on your footwear or on bags instead.

French women are still wearing wide leg jeans, though mostly cuffed or cropped with a boot or loafer on the bottom.

Think slip skirts are only for summer? Try yours with trainers or a low heeled-boot and a knit (with a French tuck, of course).

Sheer dresses and long sleeve tops will dominate stores next autumn/winter. If you’re not comfy with your bra on show, wear a form fitting cami underneath instead.

Feminine cardigans paired with cargos and wide leg pants was a fresh juxtaposition I hadn't considered. They're also the ultimate layering item.

Again, ankle-length jeans are huge in Paris right now, and this one with the rip at the knee adds just the right amount of edge.

