4 ways to wear metallic eyeshadow for over-50s.

Looking to park your brown matte eyeshadow for the summer, and go for something a little more playful and – dare we say – fun? Exciting? A little bit... festive?

Well, it's time to become re-acquainted with metallics, friend. Remember them?! Because they're back. And they're having a serious moment right now – just in time for party season.

Whether you want to go for something bronze, silver or glittery gold, the metallic eye makeup trend is both flattering and chic – and perfect for every festive event.

"Nearly every party or festive-season eye look involves metallic or shimmery shadows," shared celebrity makeup artist Michael Brown. "But not all people can wear shimmer the same as others due to eye shape, and that textured eye skin that comes with ageing."

The good news? It's a super-versatile trend, and there are a few easy ways to incorporate it into your look, whether you want to go bold or subtle.

Brown said, "If you want to 'dress up' your eye makeup look this party season, I've pulled together four different ways to get the best effects to suit different eyes in shape and age."

So grab that jazzy eyeshadow palette and let's go!

1. Metallic pressed into eyelid.

For a classic high-impact look, Brown said to apply a pigmented metallic eyeshadow straight onto your lids with your fingers (or a brush), pressing it into your entire lid.