A red carpet fight and... gimp masks: The 11 biggest moments from the 2021 VMAs.

In 2021, the MTV VMAs are a... weird concept.

I mean, firstly, there's the... pandemic, which is STILL HAPPENING despite most of the US pretending it is... not, and secondly, when was the last time MTV played a music video? Exactly. We only turn to MTV to watch Catfish.

But look, I'm not complaining. The return of red carpets and awards shows is the thing keeping me going in this locked down corner of the world. Bless the VMAs and their tendency to bring out people I've never heard of wearing outfits that in any other place would get them arrested.

It's the most ridiculous event in the calendar and I bloody love it.

Like... the red carpet hadn't even properly started when THIS HAPPENED:

AN ICON. Image: Getty.

A VISION. Image: Getty.