Mercury is now in Gemini which means you have precisely two weeks to live your best life.

If you’ve been feeling emotionally vulnerable these past few days… feel free to blame it on astrology. (And maybe the Game of Thrones finale.)

Sunday morning’s blue full moon might have taken things to a very emotional (and teary) level, but fret not, because things are going to get better.

Not only is today the start of Gemini season, which is said to make us more chatty, personable and engaging, but Mercury is also in Gemini, which will give us a boost of intellect, charm and confidence.

In astrology, every sign is ruled by a specific planet. Given that Gemini is in its ruling planet of Mercury (which symbolises intelligence and affects how we communicate and think), you’ll feel right at home holding court in any social situation thrust upon you, from schmoozing at a networking function, to making (engaging) small talk on a first date and everything in between.

tomorrow the sun and mercury move into gemini, and my natal sun and mercury are both in gemini, so i expect to absolutely crush my deadline, thanks — H.E.D. Houseman (@hedhouseman) May 21, 2019