Gemini season is here and it's going to do wonders for your love life and relationships.

“Gemini season will offer a chance to connect with others,” says Natasha.

“Ruled by Mercury, Gemini is the sign that loves to communicate, whether that be in written or verbal form, or through more subtle ways such as body language.”

If you’ve had a tiff with a friend, you should use this time to smooth things over.

“For those that have had a falling out with someone close, Gemini season is a great time to reach out and initiate contact,” she says.

This extra boost in your communication skills can also positively impact your learning ability, which is great news if it’s been a while since you opened your Duolingo app.

Alternatively, treating yourself to a Netflix documentary or true crime podcast binge definitely counts too.

“Study and education is highlighted during Gemini season, even if it means picking up a great book that teaches you something valuable,” she adds.

Gemini season is approaching everyone stay inside and lock your doors — Bryan (@bryanalejandres) May 9, 2019