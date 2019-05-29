While cleaning her son's room days before his 13th birthday, Alex found a suicide note.

Warning: this post deals with themes related to mental health and suicide and may be triggering for some readers. Please contact Lifeline Australia on 13 11 14 if you’re struggling with symptoms of mental illness.
It was two days before her son’s 13th birthday in March last year that Alex Booth’s life changed forever.
The mother of three from North Haven in Adelaide had gone into her son Sam’s room to clean it when he was at school, when she noticed a piece of paper that was not intended for her to see.
“Sam had drawn images of coffin, and one of himself with a gun drawn to his head saying the words ‘I want to die’,” Alex told Mamamia. “I just felt numb, and I was crying. It was horrible.”
Alex admitted she knew Sam had been struggling at school due to the start of Year 8, but said she was unprepared for being confronted with exactly how bad her son was feeling on the inside.
“He was withdrawn, but I thought it was just trouble settling into high school.”
Not sure what to do after finding the note, Alex called a friend who is mental health nurse. That friend told a psychiatrist colleague about the note, and the action plan was clear: Alex needed to seek help for Sam immediately.
One of the first thing Alex did was speak to the school and alert them to the risk, asking them to monitor Sam’s behaviour.
Then, after trying some avenues in the public health system with no luck, Alex eventually called Headspace, a mental health organisation for young people and those who support them.
Once she’d secured an appointment, she told Sam she’d seen his note.
we have just had our first experience with head space for my step daughter. they have been nothing but amazing. She has been referred off to various other areas all working together to get her the on-going help she needs. they have also spoken to my husband and I because and my kids because its not just her suffering but we are all on this journey together. cant recommend them highly enough
Thankyou for sharing this, my daughter has just been referred to headspace by our doctor. It's been a 2 year battle to get her to the doctor & I just hope headspace is going to give her the help she needs. It's exhausting, heartbreaking & so scary to be in this situation, it's good to hear that we're not alone.
All the best to your family xx