You're not imagining it. Everyone is feeling off right now.

No, you’re not imagining it.

Apart from the brief, glittery reprieve the past week-and-a-half of Taylor Swift mania (and its attendant train-based singalongs) has provided, life, of late, has seemed … a bit shit.

"Why is everything so fkn BUNG at the moment?" queries one of the members of my beloved group chat.

"Is Mars in Mercugrade or something?" texts another friend, who, apart from being in need of an astrology refresher course, hits the nail on the head when he continues: "it just seems like a much scarier world than the one in which we were all baking sourdough and watching Tiger King - and that WAS a scary world!"

Burnout, overwhelm, anxiety and depression are nipping at the heels of even the most emotionally robust among us. Couples are splitting up. Kids are pushing us to breaking point. Kids aren't faring much better.

Julie Sweet, psychotherapist and counsellor at Seaway Counselling and Psychotherapy, says it’s true - more than any other time in her career, she’s seeing an influx of clients reporting feeling, "meh."

"My clinical observation is that recently, several clients have been languishing," she says.

"Clients have been sharing that they feel 'flat', 'blah', 'not myself' and 'can’t shake it' or 'don’t know why'. Many express they feel stagnant and empty, sitting in fear and inertia."