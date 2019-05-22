Search
"Tampons take your virginity." Women share the dumbest things men have said about periods.

Periods are confusing for men.

The whole concept has even caused some of them to do things like label tampons “luxury items” and tell women with opinions that they must be on their period.

But some men truly have no idea what’s going on when our uterine walls shed monthly.

In a recent twitter thread started by @brownandbella, the woman asked Twitter for “the dumbest thing” a man has ever said to them about periods.

Arm yourselves ladies, frustration is coming.

Earlier this month, a woman’s text messages with a male friend went viral on Twitter after he admitted he thought periods stopped during the night.

Image: Twitter.

Of course it's not all men who think like this, just the ones who like to explain your bodily autonomy back to you.

