"Tampons take your virginity." Women share the dumbest things men have said about periods.

Periods are confusing for men.

The whole concept has even caused some of them to do things like label tampons “luxury items” and tell women with opinions that they must be on their period.

But some men truly have no idea what’s going on when our uterine walls shed monthly.

In a recent twitter thread started by @brownandbella, the woman asked Twitter for “the dumbest thing” a man has ever said to them about periods.

Arm yourselves ladies, frustration is coming.

My dad banned me from wearing tampons because they would “take my virginity” and also I would be used to “walking around with a penis between my legs.” Logic that he still fully believes — Young Cami Snow ❄️ (@ThaBrunchMami) May 16, 2019

When I was 11 and he was 14, my brother asked me if periods happen on the weekends, too. When I said yes, he just shook his head and said “I’m sorry” — ???? Sabrina Granger ???? (@Sabrina45X) May 16, 2019