"Tampons take your virginity." Women share the dumbest things men have said about periods.

Periods are confusing for men.
The whole concept has even caused some of them to do things like label tampons “luxury items” and tell women with opinions that they must be on their period.
But some men truly have no idea what’s going on when our uterine walls shed monthly.
In a recent twitter thread started by @brownandbella, the woman asked Twitter for “the dumbest thing” a man has ever said to them about periods.
Arm yourselves ladies, frustration is coming.
My dad banned me from wearing tampons because they would “take my virginity” and also I would be used to “walking around with a penis between my legs.” Logic that he still fully believes
— Young Cami Snow ❄️ (@ThaBrunchMami) May 16, 2019
When I was 11 and he was 14, my brother asked me if periods happen on the weekends, too. When I said yes, he just shook his head and said “I’m sorry”
— ???? Sabrina Granger ???? (@Sabrina45X) May 16, 2019
My ex told me, a women’s health nurse, that the reason my periods were so long and painful was because I don’t drink enough water.
— Auntie Lexx (@lexxlugga_) May 16, 2019
Top Comments
I live in pretty much ignorance on what goes on with mens bodies and I dont really care if they know what goes on with mine as long as they respect it and treat it with dignity!
I had to ask my husband all kinds of questions when we had our first son! I have learnt a LOT about penises since that day
A lot of women are completely ignorant about their own bodies and anatomy, too. It would be inaccurate to suggest it's just men who are this clueless.
No, I can assure you that women know that their periods don't start in their liver and we all know that they don't stop at night. Let's not pretend that women are just as clueless as men about a process that happens inside their own body.
You claim to speak for the whole sex?
Knowing the liver stuff and not stopping at night, sure. But, have a look around google and see what women do believe though.
'Let's not pretend that women are just as clueless as men about a process that happens inside their own body'- But it's perfectly reasonable to laugh at the guys who don't, as you say, have their own?
I knew a woman in her twenties who believed that she would lose her virginity if she used a tampon. Also another one who believed that urine and period blood came out of the same hole. So there are women who have no idea about how their body works