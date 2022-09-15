A four-letter code and "strange" behaviour: What we've learnt from Melissa Caddick's inquest.

Over a year since human remains washed up on a NSW beach, an inquest is looking into the mysterious disappearance of conwoman Melissa Caddick.

The 49-year-old - who has been at the centre of one of the most high-profile missing person cases Australia has seen in decades - vanished in November 2020, hours after police raided her Dover Heights home in Sydney's eastern suburbs.

Before she disappeared, Caddick allegedly stole more than $23 million from friends and family through an elaborate ponzi scheme. Her victims believed she was investing the funds on their behalf, but instead she used the money to fund her own lavish lifestyle.

Three months after the mother-of-one disappeared, her decomposing foot was found on Bournda Beach encased in a running shoe.

Following the discovery, NSW police believed Caddick was dead. However, other theories suggest she may have escaped undetected and is still alive somewhere.

These theories are currently being tested during the two-week inquest at NSW State Coroner’s Court, which began on Monday.

Caddick's husband Anthony Koletti is expected to give evidence during the inquest, which Caddick's parents Barbara and Ted Grimley and brother Adam Grimley have all attended.

Here's everything we've learnt from the inquest so far.

Melissa Caddick's husband reportedly exhibited "strange" behaviour.

Anthony Koletti exhibited "strange" behaviour following Caddick's disappearance, a police officer told the inquest.

Sergeant Trent Riley was one of the first police officers to interview Koletti following his missing person's report on November 13, some 30 hours after he says she left their Dover Heights mansion.

"I thought it was strange a husband would ring the police station, report his wife missing two days later and wasn't prepared to come to the police station," Sgt Riley said.