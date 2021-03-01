"You can survive without your foot." The theories about what happened to Melissa Caddick.

This post deals with suicide and might be triggering for some readers.

The disappearance of conwoman Melissa Caddick has been one of the most high-profile missing person cases Australia has witnessed in decades.

Since vanishing from her Dover Heights mansion on November 12, conjecture has been rife about what happened to the 49-year-old. And whilst the discovery of her decomposed foot on the NSW South Coast last week seemingly suggested she had taken her own life, authorities say there is still a lot they don't know.

One criminal expert has even suggested she may still be alive.

Here are the theories about how Melissa Caddick may have passed away.

Did Melissa Caddick take her own life?

This is the most likely option, according to NSW Police.

“We have kept an open mind, however given the circumstances of her disappearance, the fact she left personal belongings behind, we have always considered the possibility that she may have taken her own life but that is a matter for the coroner,” NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said on Friday. Indeed, when Caddick left her Eastern Suburbs home, she didn't take her phone, keys or wallet.

Police say it is possible for Caddick's body to have entered the water in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs around November 12, and to have drifted to the NSW South Coast over a period of three months.

