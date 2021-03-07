The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Monday March 8.

"He believes she was set up." Melissa Caddick's father-in-law gives update on his family.

The father-in-law of accused con-woman Melissa Caddick has told 60 Minutes, her husband Anthony Koletti is in "delusion and denial" as news of the 49-year-old's alleged crimes is made public.

Caddick, who went missing in November 2020, is accused of misusing more than $25 million of her investors' funds.

"He doesn't want to believe that the woman he loves and married is capable of it, but unfortunately the proof's stacking up so much against her," Rodo Koletti told Nine.

The father-in-law of accused con-woman Melissa Caddick has spoken out in a bombshell #60Mins interview as speculation continues to swirl around what really happened to the missing 49-year-old. https://t.co/PUBwg9vDeK — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) March 7, 2021

"He believes she was set up and he was going to look at suing ASIC and everybody else for raiding their house."

He says his son didn't know what was going on.

"Anthony is a hairdresser. I don't believe he has the capacity to know what a financial scheme is. I don't think he could have been in it at all or known what was going on," Koletti told Tom Steinfort.

Last week partial remains of Ms Caddick were found on a NSW South Coast beach, with Koletti saying, "It's a hard time for everybody and it will take a very, very long time for everybody to get over it."

Porter accuser told counsellor of alleged rape in 2013.

A sexual assault counsellor has told Four Corners the woman at the centre of the Christian Porter rape allegation told her about the alleged incident in 2013.

It's believed to be the first time she ever disclosed the allegation, after it allegedly took place in 1988 when she was 16.

The counsellor has told the ABC that the woman disclosed to her an allegation about a boy she referred to by his first name as Christian. She said they were debaters together.