Everything we know about the discovery of Melissa Caddick's human remains.

Last Sunday on the South Coast of New South Wales, a group of campers stumbled upon a decomposed foot inside a shoe that had washed up on Bournda Beach.

On Thursday, DNA testing confirmed it belonged to missing conwoman, Melissa Caddick.

The 49-year-old disappeared without a trace from her family home in Sydney's Dover Heights on the dawn of November 12, 2020. Her husband, Anthony Koletti, said she left to go for a run, but went without her wallet, keys or phone. Koletti did not report his wife as missing until over 30 hours later.

Not only was Melissa Caddick missing, but so too was the millions of dollars she allegedly misappropriated from her family and friends.

The case of the missing mother-of-one has captured the country's attention and now, the finding of Caddick's foot has answered some questions, but left even more unresolved - with how she came to be in the water still a mystery.

Here's everything we know about the discovery of Melissa Caddick's body.

Melissa Caddick's death.

On Friday, NSW Police confirmed that Melissa's foot had been found over 400km away from where the missing mother was last seen.

Police say that modelling suggests it is possible Caddick entered the water in Sydney's Eastern Suburbs around November 12, and her body has since drifted to the NSW South Coast.

NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing said suicide was the most likely cause of death, but they haven't ruled out foul play.

"Given the circumstances of the disappearance [and] the fact that she left personal belongings behind, we've always considered the possibility that she might have taken her own life," Willing said on Friday.