'This doesn't mean our lives can't come back together.' MAFS' Melinda and Layton have broken up.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Married At First Sight's Melinda Willis and Layton Mills have announced their breakup.

In a statement shared to Instagram, they said they felt like they owed it to their supporters to share the update.

"After a lot of thought and consideration, we have sadly decided to both take time apart," they wrote.

"We still care very deeply for each other and this doesn't mean our lives can't come back together, but as of now, we think this decision is for the best."

The MAFS season 10 couple had only weeks ago marked their one-year anniversary.

In a (rare) obvious pairing, it made immediate sense on the series why Melinda, a CEO from Queensland, and Layton, a CEO from NSW, were paired by MAFS' experts John Aiken, Mel Schilling and Alessandra Rampolla.

They connected over their ambitions and career drive — but quickly cracks began to appear and their road to the finale was most memorable for their many, many fiery arguments along the way.

At final vows, they each decided their feelings were so strong they wanted to make it work despite their on-screen issues with communication.

They had a long-distance relationship after the series ended, as Melinda lives in Brisbane while Layton lived in Sydney.

However, in September Mel confirmed that Layton had moved "and is drivable distance now".

They celebrated their first anniversary in late August and in a social post, Melinda showed off an eternity ring Layton gifted her for the occasion.