'Disturbing and concerning.' Why MAFS' Alyssa is slamming the show's producers.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Married At First Sight is very much a phenomenon here in Australia. Sure, it's maybe not our most prestigious of offerings. But after 10 very dramatic seasons, there's no point in pretending we aren't utterly fascinated by the pure bin fire of it all.

But it's not just us! The Brits are also obsessed with our fake-married-to-influencer-pipeline, with the show airing in the UK pretty soon after it does here. Now the Americans are very much onboard too, as the show's most recent season heads to the US' Lifetime channel.

For one of the series' most recent stars, that's a problem.

Alyssa Barmonde — who was fake-married to Duncan James during the 10th season — has criticised show producers for not giving them a heads-up.

"Can't wait to have another round of bullying from another country," she wrote on her Instagram Stories on August 27.

"And still MAFS producers have no accountability or due diligence to let us know it's airing again. Where is the mental health support?"

Image: Instagram.