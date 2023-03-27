'They had instant chemistry.' Who's hooked up with who since the MAFS final vows.

To catch up on all the Married at First Sight recaps and gossip, check out the MAFS hub page. We've got you covered.

Nothing is certain in this life except for death and taxes and MAFS contestants hooking up with each other.

Now that MAFS 2023 is winding up, the ex-contestants are becoming less subtle about whose DMs they've been sliding into post-production.

And look, it could be love. (Okay, there's a 99 per cent chance it isn't love.)

Here's your guide to all the post-MAFS partner swaps:

Lyndall and Josh

Lyndall Grace was matched with Cameron Woods on the show. While the pair got off to a good start, their relationship has circled the drain over the past couple of weeks.

And it seems like they've both hooked up with other contestants since filming ended.

According to So Dramatic, Lyndall kissed fellow MAFS groom Josh White (yes, Disney Dad) during a wrap party in Sydney.

A source told the podcast the pair “hooked up multiple times” and Josh even flew to Perth to visit Lyndall.

However, those two crazy kids didn't make it.