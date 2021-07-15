'I'm about to enter my fifth Melbourne lockdown. Here are 6 things I WON'T be doing.'

If I am being honest, I think this latest lockdown could actually be on me.

After months of not trusting we were in the clear and never daring to make plans ahead of time, I audaciously looked a week in advance and in this ever changing COVID world - and that was asking for trouble.

Learned skepticism was elevated to cautious optimism, leading me to recklessly book tickets to a double feature day at the movies (Space Jam into Black Widow and I won’t hear anything about how that isn’t the greatest afternoon EVER), make a dinner reservation and finally signed up for next week’s half marathon that I have been training for, for months.

I invested time and money in the future, and now I'm back at this all too familiar juncture of lockdowns and plan cancellations. I send my deepest apologies for tempting the beast out of hibernation, to wreck havoc on my upcoming aspirations and our poor bruised and battered Victoria.

So while I disappointingly won’t be engaging in these aforementioned ambitious plans, there are some other activities I also won’t be engaging with in this latest lockdown that have a far more positive result.

With more experience in the field of isolation survival than one would desire, disengaging from certain undertakings may not take away the hurt of lockdown 9,655, but it at least doesn’t rub salt in the freshly opened wounds.

So here are the things I will not being doing in the next [insert whatever timeframe the lockdown is at time of reading]:

1. I will not think about tomorrow.

The uncertainly and unpredictability wrecks havoc with my mind, and so instead I will focus my energy on today, and today only. All of the unknowns about the future are based in hypotheticals and until it is a certainty, no good comes from worrying about it.

Worry is a misuse of our imagination and I’d rather use my imagination for a far more fun purpose (the dreamy idea of travelling to Budapest when all this is over). All we can control is right now and so the "One Day At A Time" philosophy is your best friend.

2. I will not get angry.

I think it is human nature to look for someone to blame and an outlet to project one's stress on in challenging and frustrating times. And while there are certainly elements of all this that have transpired in a less than ideal fashion to say the least, the past is what it is and getting angry about it doesn’t change the result.

We don’t have control over anything but our own perspective, so putting yourself through more strain trying to condemn someone changes nothing other than your own exasperation levels. I choose to resist anger not to absolve those who haven’t acted for the greater good, but rather to gift myself the freedom of that weight.