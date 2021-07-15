Claudia caught COVID-19 at the start of the Sydney outbreak. Here's what she's learnt.

Claudia Waitsman's friends only found out she'd fallen ill with COVID-19 this week, after she'd already fought the virus and emerged out the other side. She just didn't want to have to deal with everyone's opinions as she faced the unknown.

The Sydney real estate agent contracted the virus on Saturday, June 19, while getting a 30 minute blow-dry at Joh Bailey hairdressers in Double Bay.

On the Wednesday the business appeared in the media as a hotspot, so Claudia went immediately for a COVID test.

The result was negative, but a second test the following Saturday confirmed she'd caught the virus.

"I got tested at 9am and then by 9:30pm I got a bunch of phone calls from the doctors at RPA. I was in shock, I burst into tears," the 25-year-old told Mamamia.

Sidenote: How to talk to anti-vaxxers. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

She immediately isolated herself in a bedroom at her family home, and was sent over some oxygen and a pulse reader as she prepared for 14 days in isolation.

In between her first and second test, Claudia had started to get head and body aches. A day after she tested positive she lost her sense of taste and smell within the space of 30 minutes.

"So I had dinner on Sunday night, and I could taste it. And then I had dessert, and I couldn't taste anything. It went in like half an hour," she explained.

Over the course of 14 days, Claudia spent three days completely bedridden.

She had every symptom of the virus, and at one point had a temperature of 39 degrees. Thankfully, her oxygen levels remained stable throughout.